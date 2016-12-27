Three-volume publication on maritime law

The IMO International Maritime Law Institute, IMLI, has completed an ambitious three-volume publication that adopts, for the first time, an all-encompassing app-roach to the subject of international maritime law.

The publication celebrates IMLI’s contributions to international maritime law for over a quarter of a century. Although the three volumes, completed with support from the Nippon Foundation, have been published by Oxford University Press during the period 2014 to 2016, it seemed appropriate to provide a single review for a manual that fits together as a single unit. However, each volume also stands on its own for readers who may have a specific interest in the specialised content.

The IMLI director and general editor of the whole work, David Joseph Attard, made a formal presentation of the three volume manual to the rector of the University of Malta, Alfred J. Vella.

Attard has not only been the IMLI director since 1992, but is also a distinguished Maltese diplomat and a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

He has ensured that the manual is edited and written by an international group of legal academics and practitioners who are the leading experts, who also include members of the Faculty of Laws of the University of Malta in their respective areas.

The contributors range from very senior members of the legal profession to younger experts and specialists. Because they come from a very wide selection of States, the academic and practical value of the manual has no specific geographical boundaries as it addresses international maritime law from the point of view of international conventions, customary law, ‘soft law’ developments and commercial practices in the diverse areas studied.

Volume I: The Law of the Sea contains an introduction, 24 extensive chapters written by 30 authors and co-authors, as well as an extensive table of legislation, table of cases and an index. This is, certainly, the most up-to-date discussion of all current law-of-the-sea issues available today.

Volume II: Shipping Law contains 23 extensive chapters written by 24 authors and co-authors, as well as tables of cases, treaties, selected legal instruments and legislation and an index.

Once again, IMLI has made an important contribution to shipping law literature with a book that captures the latest developments in modern shipping law in a readable overview that would assist academics, practitioners and government officials who may require a ready reference to this complex area of international maritime and commercial law.

Volume III: Marine Environmental Law and Maritime Security Law contains 18 chapters written by 20 authors and co-authors, as well as tables of cases and legislation and an index.