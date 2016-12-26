New collection from Sef Farrugia

The new collection by Sef Farrugia is now available. Combining distinctive, hand-drawn, illustrative artworks with luxury textiles, the Maltese designer has already left her mark on the local fashion industry. The new collection further highlights her quirky signature style and her propensity for vibrant prints.

Wool, twill, silk, cotton and poplin all make a glamor-ous appearance for the autumn/winter 2017 collection – albeit with a twist.

The new designs focus on strong colours that make a statement – think black, purple and yellow for accessories like eye-masks, scarves (in various sizes), bowties, ties and snazzy pocket squares.

The collection also includes the lavender-scented eye-mask from last year, which has turned into a Sef Farrugia trademark.

For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected].

www.facebook.com/Official.Sef.Farrugia