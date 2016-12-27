Electronic Music Malta discussion
Electronic Music Malta, together with Spazju Kreattiv, will be hosting a discussion which will feature the aspect of musical creativity when blended and used in the context of digital games or, better yet, ‘video games’.
During the discussion Silvio Nocilla and Kris Domancich from Mcast will explain how this college prepares its students in this field.
Danjeli Schembri, who works with the audio team of video game developer Rockstar North (Grand Theft Auto/Red Dead Redemption) in Edinburgh, Scotland, and who is also an electronic music producer and composer with Maltese bands such as No Bling Show, Sixth Simfoni, Każinska and Brikkuni, will talk about his professional experience in the field of interactive audio and music. Entrance is free.
The event takes place on Wednesday at 4PM at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.