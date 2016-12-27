Electronic Music Malta discussion

Danjeli Schembri. Photo: Stevie Powers Photography

Electronic Music Malta, together with Spazju Kreattiv, will be hosting a discussion which will feature the aspect of musical creativity when blended and used in the context of digital games or, better yet, ‘video games’.

During the discussion Silvio Nocilla and Kris Domancich from Mcast will explain how this college prepares its students in this field.

Danjeli Schembri, who works with the audio team of video game developer Rockstar North (Grand Theft Auto/Red Dead Redemption) in Edinburgh, Scotland, and who is also an electronic music producer and composer with Maltese bands such as No Bling Show, Sixth Simfoni, Każinska and Brikkuni, will talk about his professional experience in the field of interactive audio and music. Entrance is free.

The event takes place on Wednesday at 4PM at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta.

www.facebook.com/events/1788158558117592/