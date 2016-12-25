An alternative NYE

Lucy’s Last at Rock the South.

Beating the onslaught of purely DJ-based New Year’s Eve events comes in this year’s alternative offering, aptly dubbed Alt Nye and bringing together four live bands and a solid DJ line-up. Trackage Scheme’s Ben Vincenti tells Johnathan Cilia what to expect.

For a lot of music-lovers, 2016 has been a weird year. While there have been some great albums released, and even some decent comebacks, there was also much loss. The passing of David Bowie was especially hard for many people, the fact that he had just released an album on that topic even harder, and it started the year off on a surreal note.

David Bowie was given a fitting celebration here in Malta when Trackage Scheme hosted the tribute night Blackstar. It was a truly emotional experience – apart from the Bowie music marathon, the Trackage Scheme team screened every David Bowie music video from the very first one in 1972 until his last release, Lazarus. Many Bowie fans got to relive all their favourite Bowie moments and songs, and with facepaint provided many took the chance to masquerade as Ziggy Stardust for another night.

Trackage Scheme continued to consistently put on good alternative events throughout the year. That same month, in January, they started the Sacred Noise sessions with headliners Areola Treat and DJ Geddumu (Hedon Crew). This was the beginning of 10 alternative, indie and rock live music events held every Sunday. These sessions showcased Malta’s finest musical talent both on stage as well as behind the decks, from Plato’s Dream Machine and Lucy’s Last, to Fuzzhoneys, Massacre House Party, mixing various alternative styles throughout the nights, as Trackage Scheme is known for.

The line-up is appreciative of the new batch of this year’s talent, while mindful of the more known artists

They followed that up with the massive A Night with Indie Vol. 2 and the hosting of their first ever boat party, Odd-y-Sea, in collaboration with Sick of Ants, once again straddling the line between indie and electronica. Shortly after the boat party, they hosted the Bay Stage and the main area at this year’s edition of the Sliema Arts Festival, bringing DJs like Stimulus Timbre, Salvatore Muscat and Fabricka together with Stalko, KNTRL and Falcon’s Flying Circus.

Acidulant

They’ve even been able to promote Maltese artists abroad. Their most recent co-organised event was with Malta Takes London, an annual concert where acts fly over to London to perform at an event amongst Maltese rooted artists that are already based in London. This overseas even showcased Maltese talent while giving the artists opportunity to perform in front of new crowds and network with new people in London, and was a resounding success.

Between their events and various other projects, such as a crowdfunding platform, event ticket platform, and audio/visual services, they’ve had a busy year. Being involved in all types of events, both in tickets and event promotion, has seen the Trackage Scheme touch added to nights like Strummin’, Rock the South, Class, and Sickfest, as well as events by top bands like Brikkuni, and Stalko. But there’s still one more thing for 2016, and that’s Alt Nye.

Together with Sick of Ants, No Sweat Productions and Hedon Crew they plan to deliver the an alternative night with a bang, with live bands, eight DJs and electronic artists spread over two areas in The Warehouse in Żurrieq.

The line-up is appreciative of the new batch of this year’s talent, while mindful of the more known artists. The Alt stage will be featuring Kill the Action, Lucy’s Last, Beesqueeze, and BILA, so it’s sure to be a riot. The decks will be manned by LVX, Geddumu and Ben Vincenti, each representing their respective clan, while the Electric Tent will feature local favourites like Danjeli, Acidulant, Seán Rickett and Kerg.

Ben Vincenti from Trackage Scheme makes it clear what people can expect from the night. “With a concoction of some of Malta’s top bands and DJs, an immersive audio-visual experience at a beautiful location with great offers at the bar including cocktails and street food inside a breath taking venue, Alt Nye promises to be one of the most eclectic new year’s eve celebrations on the island,” he says enthusiastically.

If you are looking for a New Year’s Eve event with a bit of a difference, showing the latest in music trends while celebrating all the music that got us here, then this is certainly one of the more viable options. A pick of Malta’s rising musicians representing the spread of musical tastes that can be found in the Maltese alternative scene will be on show for one night only, and that’s the last night of this year – until next year, of course.

Alt Nye takes place on December 31 at The Warehouse, Żurrieq. Tickets are available online.

www.shop.trackagescheme.com