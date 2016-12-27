Flying car for MADC panto at MFCC stage

MADC continue breaking new panto ground as they fly an actual car above the MFCC stage for their pantomime, Un-Believe it!. This is the first time a car has been flown on a Maltese stage.

Executive producer Martin Azzopardi, admitted he was a bit worried by the daunting prospect of identifying the right car model but, when scriptwriter Alan Montanaro, insisted on having not one but two versions of the same car, the idea was almost abandoned completely.

“Un-Believe it! is based on childhood classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, so we needed a battered, old version of the flying automobile”, explained Montanaro, who will be playing the scrumptious role of dame Vera Tastee.

The solution came from car collector, David Arrigo who loaned three Fiat Barchettas, with the third one used for promotion purposes for the Christmas show.

The next challenge was to get the Barchetta to sprout wings and fly. “It would have been much easier to build a contraption for the car to merely go up and down, but I wanted it to be able to tilt this way and that and to fly at different angles to simulate the journey our heroes have to take in order more”, said director Nanette Brimmer.

Un-Beleive it! runs at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali until January 8.

For tickets send an e-mail to [email protected] or an SMS on 7777 6232.