Breakfast with Santa at Playmobil Fun Park, Ħal Far

Christmas is all about warmth and true loving spirit. It’s a time for people to get together and celebrate the festive season, sharing good vibes and of course lots of good food. Despite the difficult times many people all over the world are facing, this is a sentiment which personnel at Playmobil hold very close to their hearts.

For the 16th consecutive year the management is organising Playmobil’s Breakfast with Santa – one of the most popular activities among children and families during the holiday season – on Tuesday.

Bringing his festive cheer to Maltese children Santa Claus makes Playmobil Fun Park his last stop before heading back to Lapland as he did for the past 15 years. Following a hearty breakfast, the Playmobil elves will join Santa in a number of interactive games with the children and their guardians.

Before making his way back to the North Pole, Santa will end the event doing what he does best – giving out presents to all the children at the Playmobil Fun Park.

The Fun Park is situated in the Ħal Far Industrial Estate and is open from Monday to Thursday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm and on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 10pm. Factory tours are also available on demand.

For more information about any activities contact the Fun Park on 2224 2445.