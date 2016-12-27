Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds and 2017 Presidency Ian Borg with 89.7 Bay station manager Kevin De Cesare Jnr (left) during the launch of 89.7 Bay’s Making Malta Great campaign.

89.7 Bay has launched Making Malta Great campaign to coincide with the Malta Presidency of the Council of the European Union next year. The campaign aims to highlight the opportunity Malta has been granted and benefits enjoyed by forming part of the EU.

The Presidency will see Malta truly come of age. It is a real chance for the country to leave its mark on the rest of Europe at a time of great change in the world.

This comes at a very challenging time when the very existence of the EU is being put to the test. Brexit, the economic crisis, Mediterranean migration, security and terrorism are constantly in the news.

However, the Presidency aims to highlight the benefits and support that countries receive once forming part of the Union.

Despite being the smallest nation in the EU, Malta has an ambitious and exciting to-do list that it hopes will bring the EU closer to its people. These include managing migration, boosting the single market, improving security, building a better society, our neighbours, the sea and much more.

Owned and operated by the Eden Leisure Group and with the largest percentage of radio listeners on the island and almost 1,000,000 Facebook fans, 89.7 Bay has the reach to make a difference locally and get Malta further recognised and talked about internationally.

As part of this campaign, an informational website has been set up - www.makingmaltagreat.com. The website breaks down different aspects of the EU Presidency and what difference this will have on Malta.

The campaign, which has the support and backing of the Malta Presidency of the Council of the European Union, has been organised in collaboration with Times of Malta, General Soft Drinks Co. Ltd, Water Services Corporation, Automated Revenue Management Services ltd, Intercontinental Malta and the Eden Leisure Group, GSD Marketing Ltd; Malta Tourism Authority and Malta-EU 2017.

