Watch: Iraqi Christians celebrate first Christmas post Islamic State

Video: Reuters

For the first time in three years, Christmas bells are ringing in Bartella.

Iraqi forces recently retook the town near Mosul from Islamic state.

The town was home to thousands of Assyrian Christians, but most fled in 2014 when the militants overran huge sections of Iraq.

Now, residents like Shrook Tawfiq are home for Christmas.

"This is the best day of my life. I am so happy to be back in my area and to my church. No matter what those rats, Islamic State, do they will never keep us from our homes," the resident said.

Iraq's Christians are emerging from a nightmare.

They were harshly persecuted under Islamic State, and given an ultimatum: convert to Islam, or face execution.

Bishop Mussa Shemali says the celebrations are bittersweet.

"Today we are experiencing a mixture of sadness and happiness. We had hoped that life would be back to normal, but Islamic State destroyed many holy places that brought together the children of this nation,"

With Bartella badly damaged, it will be some time before all residents can fully return.

But for a few days in Christmas at least life feels a little more normal in this ancient Christian town.