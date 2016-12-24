Plane carrying Vikings skids into grass
The Minnesota Vikings endured a scary moment on Friday when their team plane slid off the runway while taxiing following a safe landing in Appleton, Wisconsin.
"While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck," the team said on their Twitter page.
"Back at the team hotel, the #Vikings are nestled, all snug in their beds," they added.
Last month, 71 people died when a plane carrying players, directors and staff of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense crashed into a mountain outside Medellin.
Navigating a snowy night at Appleton International Airport, the plane slid from the runway and into grass.
Everyone on the plane was safe but the Vikings experienced a two-hour delay following the incident as a fire truck was needed to remove passengers from the plane.
Several Vikings players used social media to describe the experience.
Minnesota is set to face Green Bay on Saturday.
