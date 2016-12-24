Advert
Saturday, December 24, 2016, 06:34 by

Wilfred Sultana

Gradoni wins back Euromeds for Italy

Marco Gradoni

Marco Gradoni

Marco Gradoni was declared overall winner of the 17th MAPFRE/Middlesea Euromed Regatta 2016.

Strong, gusty winds and the cold weather which hit the Maltese islands last weekend caused a delay to the racing programme which, however, went into full swing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gradoni is a member of the Tognazzi Marine Village Club, in Ostia, a few kilometres outside Rome.

The 12-year-old, who raced in the Senior Division of the Optimist Class, became the third young sailor to win the title for Italy.

The 17 editions saw six winners from Malta, three winners each from Italy and Russia, two from Sweden and one each from Great Britain, Ireland and Turkey.

A racing fleet of 216 sailors – 33 Laser, 14 Optimist Novice (sailing for not more than 12 months), 72 Optimist Cadet (8-11 years old), 97 Optimist Senior (12-15 years old) – from 17 countries contested this year’s championship.

The countries represented were Austria, Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

The Euromed championships were organised by the Malta Young Sailors Club.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. AC Milan beat Juventus at penalties to...

  2. Jacques Scerri named Ħamrun Spartans coach

  3. Liverpool's Klopp rules out January...

  4. Mercedes supremo Wolff calls for calm

  5. Milan can play with no fear, warns Juve...

  6. Roma bounce back from Juventus defeat by...

  7. Birkirkara FC Christmas Festival kicks...

  8. Legia Warsaw tracking Hogg

  9. Striker Falcone close to joining...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed