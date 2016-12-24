Pharmacies open tomorrow
9am to noon
Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);
St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);
St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 6153);
Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);
St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);
Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);
Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);
De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);
Gudja Pharmacy, 9, St Cyrus Street, Gudja (2169 6422);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);
Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);
Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).
The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is not open on Christmas Day.
The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira health centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm, and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
