Snuff boxes take centre stage

An exhibition of snuff boxes is being held at Palazzo Falson in Mdina until February.

Portrait of Paolo Testaferrata, Baron of Gomerino (1736-60), oil on canvas.

Palazzo Falson in Mdina is currently hosting an exhibition entitled Snuff Boxes: From Accessories to Objet d’Art.

Bringing together over 200 of these boxes and related artefacts, sourced from museums, ecclesiastical sites and never-seen-before private collections, the show charts the history of the snuff box from the most stunning examples to the variety of boxes that were created to hold the once precious powder, snuff.

Visitors can also choose to participate in one of the gallery talks that will be delivered by exhibition curator Francesca Balzan. Held within the exhibition space, each talk lasts around 45 minutes and is a walk-around of the exhibits during which Balzan will highlight the history of snuff-taking while pointing out exquisite examples of snuff boxes, detailing their history and the artistry that went into making them.

18th century Lady Holding a Cartouche-Shaped Snuff Box

■ The exhibition is open daily at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 4.30pm until February 26, 2017. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge. The first gallery talk takes place this Wednesday at 11am. Another two talks are scheduled for January 20 and February 17, both at 3pm. There is no need to book to attend the talks, which are also free of charge. For more information on upcoming events relating to the exhibition, visit www.palazzofalson.com.