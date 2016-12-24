Photography exhibition
The 51st exhibition of the Malta Photographic Society is currently running in St Julian’s.
Featuring works submitted for the competition held earlier in the year, the exhibition consists of 120 prints in both colour and monochrome and over 100 digital images in both media. The images chosen are of a very high standard and depict a variety of subjects, including this year’s special section of local nature as well as travel photography, portraiture, architecture, creative and street photography and many more.
■ The exhibition is on at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s until January 8. Entrance is free.
