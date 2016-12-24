Advert
Saturday, December 24, 2016, 06:15

Photography exhibition

Swallowtail Caterpillar by Gordon Zammit which took bronze.

Swallowtail Caterpillar by Gordon Zammit which took bronze.

Out There with the Stars by Gilbert Vancell which took gold.Out There with the Stars by Gilbert Vancell which took gold.

The 51st exhibition of the Malta Photographic Society is currently running in St Julian’s.

Featuring works submitted for the competition held earlier in the year, the exhibition consists of 120 prints in both colour and monochrome and over 100 digital images in both media. The images chosen are of a very high standard and depict a variety of subjects, including this year’s special section of local nature as well as travel photography,  portraiture, architecture, creative and street photography and many more.

■ The exhibition is on at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s until January 8. Entrance is free.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Concert by Malta Police Band

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Metal becomes an artistic element

  5. The Bolshoi perform in The Nutcracker

  6. Photography exhibition

  7. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  8. Snuff boxes take centre stage

  9. Fun this Christmas with the Comedy Knights

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed