Fun this Christmas with the Comedy Knights

A little light-hearted banter and all out guffaws of laughter go down a treat at this time of the year, and this is what the Comedy Knights promise with their new show, Just4Laughs.

Kicking off this Monday, the usual suspects hit the boards for another round, the fourth to be exact, of hilarious, satirical, slightly-political, no-hoots-given sketches.

“Ticket holders will get to experience the electric chemistry between some of Malta’s funniest and wackiest comedians, namely Sir Chris Dingli, Lady Pia Zammit, Sir Marc Cabourdin, Sir Thomas Camilleri, Lady Jo Caruana, Sir Colin Fitz, Sir Steve Hili and the latest edition to our menagerie, Lady Chantelle Micallef Grimaud,” founder of TAC Theatre and director of Just4Laughs, Wesley Ellul said.

Audience members can expect to be regaled with tales of Trump, Brexit, the morning-after-pill, the Paceville Masterplan and more jolly and not-so-jolly tidbits. Favourite characters such as The Sliema Girls, The First Lady, and Simon and Joseph will definitely put in an appearance together with many new ones who will be singing, dancing, acting and generally having a blast.

■ Given the show’s previous success, tickets have been snatched up, although there still are some seats available on most dates. The performance runs every day at 8pm at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema from December 26 to December 30, January 2 to January 8, and January 13 to January 15. To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.