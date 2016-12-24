Announcements

DEBATTISTA. On December 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, GAETANO, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmelin, his daughter Connie, his sister Rozina widow of Karmenu Lanzon, and brother-in-law Mario and his wife Stella, his nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital 2pm on Tuesday, December 27, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On December 23, SALLY née Azzopardi, widow of Charles, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Ray and his wife Maria, her daughter Roberta and her husband Ramon Mizzi, her grandchildren Luke, Jean Marc and Christina, her sisters Mary and Elsie, her brothers Richard and John, her in-laws Saviour, Marysa and Judith, her nieces and nephews, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, December 26, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In ever loving memory of CARMELO, a dear husband and father, on the 46th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife and children.

ATTARD PORTUGHES – THEODORA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 14th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BAJONA – CETTINA (Dada). Loving and unfading memories of our dear aunt, today the 30th anniversary of her demise.

You lived your life

For those you loved

And those you loved remember.

Her family.

CORDINA – GEORGE. On the sixth anniversary of his passing away, December 26, 2010. His memory will live on in our hearts forever. Never forgotten by his wife, daughter and family.

FALZON – HENRIETTA, 26.12.’88. In everlasting memory of our dear mother, today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yvonne, Wilfrid, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA – JOHN (Magistrate). Today being the 23rd anni­versary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina, his daughters Betty and Margaret, their spouses and his grand­children. Please remember him in your prayers.

GATT – PETER GATT, A&CE. On the 23rd anniversary of his demise. A day sadly remembered by those he loved. Mabel, Matthew, Peter, Damian and their families.

MIFSUD – ROSARIO. In ever­lasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Angele, Vicky and their respective families.

RICCI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved mother and grandmother, MARIE, née German, today the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

SAMUEL – HARRY. Fond memories of a dear father and grand­father on his 25th anniversary.

THOMAS. Always in our hearts and minds, dearest NOEL, and even more so on this the 21st anniversary of your death. May God keep you always in the palm of His hands. Mama, Lita, Neville.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of LOUIS on the 11th anniversary of his demise, 26.12.’05. Missed and never forgotten by his nephews and nieces, Maria and Lawrence, Henrietta and Louis, Michael and Sandra, Nathalie, Johanna and David.

Season's greetings

Mr John Fenech of Sliema, will not be sending any Christmas cards this year and wishes to extend season’s greetings to all his relatives and friends in Malta and abroad.