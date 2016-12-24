Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Waves crash into the road in St Thomas Bay, as strong easterly winds hit the island on December 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Huge waves crash against the breakwater and Fort Ricasoli at the entrance to Valletta's Grand Harbour on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Pigeons rest on railings in St Pauls Bay during a storm on December 18. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man watches the rough waves in Sliema on December 18. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Waves crash ashore at Fond Ghadir in Sliema on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A sign warning of dangerous currents is seen as waves crash ashore at Fond Ghadir in Sliema on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A yacht lies against the rocks after losing its moorings in a storm in Birżebbuġa on December 20. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The LNG tanker is moved to its storm moorings as strong easterly winds hit the island on December 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A fisherman rows his boat to the shore in Marsaxlokk on December 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Armed Forces of Malta band wait to take part in the opening of the annual Christmas event Milied Flimkien at Castille Place in Valletta on December 20. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A children’s choir performs during the opening of the annual Christmas event Milied Flimkien at Castille Place in Valletta on December 20. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Choir children stand behind Archbishop Charles Scicluna during the opening of the annual Christmas event Milied Flimkien at Castille Place in Valletta on December 20. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Children pose for photographs with Santa Claus at The Point in Sliema on December 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A child rubs his head as if not sure what to make of Santa Claus at The Point in Sliema on December 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A bored Santa Claus kills time by looking at his mobile phone while awaiting clients to pose with him for a photograph in Valletta on December 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Four days of work, 50 kilos of chocolate and 80 kilos of panettone come together in a unique work of art, a chocolate nativity scene assembled by artisans at the Dolceria Appetitoso in Gharghur on December 18. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Members of Tikka band play Christmas carols in the town square in Gharghur on December 18. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The restored Grandmaster’s Palace courtyard in Valletta is seen on December 15. The Palace will be the main hub during Malta’s Presidency of the EU in the first six months of 2017. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Three people enjoy the sun in Marsaxlokk on December 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Seagulls pick up scraps of food from the water in Marsaxlokk on December 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A seagull picks up a scrap of food from the water in Marsaxlokk on December 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A lady peers out of her home in Marsaxlokk on December 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Radisson Golden Sands Hotel is illuminated at night on December 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man reads a newspaper on the steps of the City Gate shopping centre on December 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Children shelter in a street sculpture in Valletta on December 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A niche of the Madonna is seen at the public abattoir in Marsa on December 20. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Workers’ overalls hang on a wall at the public abattoir in Marsa on December 20. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Balzan’s Bruno and Hibernians’ Andrei Agius challenge for a high ball as Hibernians’ Bjorn Kristensen looks on during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Balzan’s players remonstrate with referee Glen Tonna during the Premier League football match against Hibernians at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Balzan’s Alfred Effiong argues with fourth official Philip Farrugia after being sent off during the Premier League football match against Hibernians at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Hibernians’ Jorginho stretches out for the ball during the Premier League football match against Balzan at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Balzan’s Elkin Serrano remonstrates with referee Glen Tonna during the Premier League football match against Hibernians at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Hibernians’ Jackson Lima (2nd left) deflects the ball into his own net during their Premier League football match against Balzan at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Balzan’s players celebrate going to the top of the table after defeating Hibernians during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A white wagtail hops along the grass of the pitch during the Premier League football match between Balzan and Hibernians at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Referee Alan Mario Sant stands in pouring rain while officiating the Premier League football match between Valletta and Floriana at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Valletta’s Luke Montebello (centre) is challenged by Floriana’s Clyde Borg and Steve Pisani during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Valletta’s Jonathan Caruana (left) and Floriana’s Ignacio Varela fight for the ball during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Floriana’s Clyde Borg jumps over Valletta’s Valdo Alhinho during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on December 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Hamrun Spartans’ Jake Grech and Tarxien Rainbows’ Triston Caruana tangle for possession during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on December 18. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina