Justyne Caruana

Parliamentary Secretary for Rights of Persons with Disability and Active Aging.

Christmas wish lists usually sum up desires or requirements that would have been dragging throughout the year. Christmastime is traditionally associated with tokens of how mindful we are of others. It carries a unique human bond and an opportunity to express our care and affection for those we love most. There is too much suffering around us that sometimes we tend to forget that people, going through ordeals on a daily basis, only wish to be serene during Christmas.

As a nation, we know no limits to human solidarity and the festive season is one special opportunity to convey such feelings to the rest of society. There is no higher satisfaction than sharing our joy with others who, for various reasons, need other people’s support all year round. Life has taught me about many circumstances that lead a person to be vulnerable. My remit as parliamentary secretary further convinced me of what human support means for these persons and my call of duty is now a personal mission.

Touching base with these persons is so inspiring to me in my daily work. Their smiling eyes and warm hugs constantly remind me what a joy it is for them to feel a sense of belonging within society. In their own simple way, they express a gratitude that humbles me, no matter the effort I put all year round in so many projects for their benefit.

This sinks deep into my heart and the plight of each person appears before my eyes each time I launch a new initiative in the elderly or disability sectors. I never consider it a gift, but a right they deserve and a duty I have to fulfil to address their diverse needs.

These needs should be our own wish list all year round for these people, who society considers as vulnerable. They should never take our commitment as a one-time gift during the festive season, but a binding duty towards the most deserving citizens.

No matter the time of year, we rise above the statutory financial or social measures and create opportunities for further social inclusion

No matter the time of year, we rise above the statutory financial or social measures and create opportunities for further social inclusion. Accessibility is not an option and I strongly believe that it does not only imply paving the way for these persons to come closer to what the rest of the country can easily access. The bold step is to bring anything available closer to them.

During this festive season, we tailored initiatives to enhance the quality of life of persons with disability and older persons. We wanted to bring smiles on their faces. This was the case during Esplora’s science outreach in Gozo for children with a disability where Zed the robot was exclusively brought over by the Parliamentary Secretariat I lead, in collaboration with the MCST.

It is heartbreaking to see older persons endure solitude particularly over the Christmas period. Our Naħseb Fik campaign helps hundreds of older persons who may not be cared for by relatives, to enjoy gifts donated by persons who responded in less than three weeks to a wish list advertised on our portals. This adds on to the new couples’ ward inaugurated only this week at St Vincent De Paule as we have embarked on a project of reuniting older couples residing in different care homes both in Malta and Gozo.

There is too much suffering around us. We see heartbreaking scenes of children in conflict zones and I ask myself, what kind of Christmas will these children have? And likewise all those children and people of all ages facing violence, abuse, poverty and exclusion even locally on a daily basis. In my remit, I strive and will continue to strive to make a difference to secure rights and dignity all the year round, possibly bringing smiles and a bit of serenity.

Charles Bonello

PN candidate for the general election.

Christmas is the most special time of the year. It gives one the opportunity to show love to family and friends far and near. Christmas is the perfect time for family and friendly reunions. Christmas should serve as a time for peace – not a momentarily one but a long-standing peace – a time for reconciliation. Love, peace and reconciliation make Christmas the most wonderful day for all.

During our rejoicing with family and friends, let us not forget those who are less fortunate: the aged, the sick, the prisoners and those who – for some reason or other – are suffering from an injustice or loneliness. Let us tangibly, even if in a small way, share with and transmit to them our happiness and love. These are my salient wishes and hope that our people take them up and make them their own. May this peaceful time of Christmas become the precious and treasured moments of tomorrow and of the days to come.

Christmas time makes us look forward to the year ahead. In this regard, all of us look back on the past year and make our wishes for the coming year. Surely most of us wish it brings with it a more just society; a just society for all, where injustices will be something of the past. Meanwhile, let us support those suffering some form of injustice while endeavouring and ensuring that the injustice is corrected.

I wish that we may still live peacefully and in harmony together even though we may disagree on certain things

As Maltese, we look forward to having the country’s economic growth in 2017 distributed fairly and reaching everybody. In this respect, all should have their dignity respected and, by right, enjoy equal pay and conditions for equal work.

As people of a civilised nation, we expect that corruption be fought tooth and nail. Our wish and demand should be that this cancer on society, as referred to recently by Pope Francis, should not eat away at the trust of the Maltese people in a true democracy. I am sure that all Maltese wish to see our country progressing. With corruption this cannot happen as corruption is one of the greatest enemies of progress.

Another Christmas wish is that 2017 brings with it good governance which should include, but should not be limited to, transparency, accountability, responsibility, honesty and humility. Above all, it is wished that good governance throughout 2017 brings with it justice and meritocracy. In 2017 we should say no to nepotism and favouritism and say yes to what one knows and not to who one knows. During this peaceful period of Christmas, I hope that 2017 eliminates pique, partisanship and arrogance, so every Maltese citizen will be listened to and given his or her due.

We as a nation have always been and are a proud people, proud of our country and proud to say that we are Maltese. In this respect, I wish that all efforts are made to ensure that the name of Malta tops the positive lists. I do not wish or want that the name of this small, friendly and hospitable country be despised or put to shame internationally. I am sure that all Maltese citizens do not wish nor want to be ashamed to say that we are Maltese.

While celebrating Christmas and rejoicing together, it is the wish of all Maltese that this togetherness will remain in future. In this Malta which should belong to all of us, I wish that we may still live peacefully and in harmony together even though we may disagree on certain things.

May I take this opportunity to wish a blessed Christmas and a healthy and peaceful 2017 to all.

