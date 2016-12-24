Watch: Busuttil relays Christmas message in video

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil underlined the importance of family values as he relayed his Christmas wishes in a videoed message.

"If we take care of our roots, we would be building a stronger society. So in the coming year, let's walk together like a single family, as a community, as a nation, if we really want to succeed," he said.

Filmed at his Lija home, the Nationalist leader said that for many people 2016 was a worrying year - when the unexpected happened, where whatever we took for granted in the past had now become uncertain.

"This was why the family was important, because it formed the base to sow our values, where we learn to keep our word and where we learn to help the needy."

Dr Busuttil said he admired the thousands of people who work for voluntary organisations, those help people in need: the sick, and those living in poverty, among others.