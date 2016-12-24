Watch: Vatican crib inspires Archbishop's Christmas message

Archbishop Charles Scicluna used the Malta-designed crib at St Peter's Square in Rome as a backdrop to deliver his Christmas message.

Using the figures used in the crib, which is adorning the Vatican over the festive season, Mgr Scicluna said it is a vivid recollection of the true meaning of Christmas.

"The joy of Christmas is contagious. I wish that wherever there is sorrow, sickness, and suffering, we also find the song of consolation, the song of solidarity, the song of the presence for each other, the song of forgiveness where there is division, the song of peace where there is disagreement."

The Archbishop thanked the government for sponsoring the crib designed by Gozitan artist Manwel Grech, which had put Malta's name at the forefront in St Peter's Square, which is the heart of Catholicism, especially in this joyful season.

He concluded: "I take the opportunity to remember the Maltese and Gozitans who reside abroad who are a living witness of the great heritage of our islands. I remember in a special way the residents of the homes for the elderly, the sick in hospitals and other residences, including those in their own homes. My thoughts also go to the inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility."