Today's newspapers in review

The plane hijack in Malta dominated the front pages of newspapers published today.

Times of Malta says two hijackers surrendered peacefully yesterday after taking control of an Afriqiyah Airways plane in Libyan territory and forcing it to land in Malta.

The Malta Independent reports that the drama ended on a positive note after a four-hour standstill at Malta airport.

In a pre-Christmas edition, Malta Today says a crisis was averted after the Libyan hijackers surrendered. It also provides a curtain raiser on the Panama Papers, a story which the paper says shook Labour to the core.

L-oriżżont shows a picture of the hijackers leaving the aircraft and surrendering to the soldiers, while In-Nazzjon shows one of the pro-Gaddafi hijackers waving the green flag outside the plane.

Illum carries an interview with well-known actor/comedian Hector Bruno saying he has no plans to retire.