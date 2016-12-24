Police out in full force to clamp down on errant drivers

Minister Carmelo Abela speaking to traffic police this morning.

Police will be intensifying road checks and breathalyser tests during the coming days to ensure safety, the Home Affairs Minister warned this morning.

The tests will be carried out both during the day and night, with the assistance of the Administrative Law Enforcement, as well as sniffer dogs.

Speaking during a visit to the traffic police stationed at the Floriana headquarters, Carmelo Abela appealed for responsible behaviour during the festive season.

A total of 230 breathalyser tests were carried out so far this year, up from 89 last year, thanks especially to new roadside breathalyser equipment which can be used as court evidence. A total of 190 drivers were arraigned, 90 of whom were found guilty. Fines ranged between €1,200 and €1,800, including licence suspension.

Mr Abela appealed to drivers to use alternative means of transport to avoid accidents. More than 6,500 road accidents have been reported this year, with 23 fatalities and 300 seriously injured.

In Europe, more than 26,000 people were killed on the roads, many caused by mobile phone usage, drink driving and tiredness.

A total of 850 road checks were carried out this year, 250 of which in well-known entertainment areas.

There was also a spike in mobile phone contraventions - 7,000 drivers were fined for using their phone while driving.