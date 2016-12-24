'I will keep speaking out against division' - President

The President had pledged to keep speaking against division in the country within the "limits" granted to her by the Constitution.

"I want to promise the Maltese that I will continue speaking out to ensure we beat every form of division so we can remain united, so we can build a better country for our children."

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca used her Christmas speech to reinforce the message she gave during Republic Day.

"We have to admit that our country is still rife with prejudice against those we don't consider as a traditional family. Children tell me they are bullied, discarded, even excluded at school and in their communities. I'm talking about children with single parents, from gay and adoptive couples, foster families, those seeking protection, families of prisoners, those with problems of mental health, those living in institutions."

The President urged the Maltese to use Malta's presidency of the EU council as a platform to show unity, peace and respect.

The EU presidency should not be considered solely as exclusive to the authorities but all citizens should take part.

"Let's work together to better our country, where dialogue replaces division, where friendship replaces hatred, where respect always wins over conflict," the President said.