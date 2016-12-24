Hunters' hides in Miżieb 'vandalised'
FKNK calls to bar reserve from public
A number of hunters' hides in Miżieb were vandalised last night, according to the hunters' federation.
It is not the first time such acts of vandalism were carried out at the FKNK's reserve, the federation said in a statement.
It was therefore high time for the authorities to consider barring the reserve to the public, by restricting access to activities like cycling and rambling, the same way other reserves administered by other administration had been restricted, the hunters said.
