Advert
Saturday, December 24, 2016, 14:16

Deficit more than halved over last year

€118.1 million higher revenue from income tax

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna

The Finance Ministry has welcomed official statistics which showed that the deficit for the first 11 months this year was more than halved over last year.

Government finance data showed a reduction of €100.7 million in the consolidated fund deficit in the period January to November.

The steady reduction in the deficit achieved in the past months reflected the consistent growth in recurrent revenue and a more contained growth in expenditure. Recurrent revenue increased by €150.4 million or 4.8 per cent while total expenditure increased by €49.6 million or 1.5 per cent, the ministry said in a statement. 

The increase in recurrent revenue was backed by higher revenue from income tax (€118.1 million) and social security (€59.9 million) which in turn reflected the affirmative performance of the labour market during this year. Other increases were registered in revenues from licences, taxes and fines, VAT and fees of office.

The increase in recurrent expenditure mainly reflected the increase in expenditure on programs and initiatives (€74.7 million) which mainly reflected added expenditure towards social security, health and education as well as the EU Presidency 2017. Other expenditure increases were recorded in contributions to government entities, personal emoluments and operational and maintenance expenses.

The ministry noted that the increase in recurrent revenue for the eleven-month period was significant, despite a €75.8 million decline in grants reflecting the closure of the European Union financing period 2007-2013 at the end of last year. Reductions in the EU grant component is being balanced by lower EU funded capital expenditure.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said: “this positive result indicates that by the end-of this year, the government will have succeeded in reducing the fiscal burden on Maltese households by over €100 million”. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Plane hijack drama in Malta ends; all...

  2. Watch: The moment the hijackers surrendered

  3. Fake weapons used in Malta hijack

  4. Panto actor injured in Manoel Theatre fall

  5. Attorney General cleared Edwards...

  6. Homeless woman steals from couple who...

  7. Watch: Hostages return to Libya;...

  8. A year in pictures in 11th edition of...

  9. Hijack closed airspace 'at worst time’...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed