Birkirkara punter is a millionaire

A punter who walked into a lottery booth in Birkirkara is today counting his lucky stars after he won the grand lottery €1,080,000 jackpot.

The winning ticket of the unidentified winner had the drawn numbers 00•56303.

"Maltco Lotteries makes another millionaire! The company is very happy that yet again, the life of another family has improved remarkably," said a Maltco spokesperson.

Apart from the jackpot winner, there were more than 600 more winners in the other seven different categories.

The grand lottery draw is broadcast live on TVM every Friday at 7.45pm. Next week's jackpot is up to €250,000.




