Advert
Saturday, December 24, 2016, 11:10

Birkirkara punter is a millionaire

A punter who walked into a lottery booth in Birkirkara is today counting his lucky stars after he won the grand lottery €1,080,000 jackpot.

The winning ticket of the unidentified winner had the drawn numbers 00•56303.

"Maltco Lotteries makes another millionaire! The company is very happy that yet again, the life of another family has improved remarkably," said a Maltco spokesperson.

Apart from the jackpot winner, there were more than 600 more winners in the other seven different categories.

The grand lottery draw is broadcast live on TVM every Friday at 7.45pm. Next week's jackpot is up to €250,000.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Plane hijack drama in Malta ends; all...

  2. Watch: The moment the hijackers surrendered

  3. Fake weapons used in Malta hijack

  4. 'Arrogant and vindictive' offender sent...

  5. Attorney General cleared Edwards...

  6. Panto actor injured in Manoel Theatre fall

  7. Homeless woman steals from couple who...

  8. Pope sets up Commission to investigate...

  9. A year in pictures in 11th edition of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed