14 migrants released, days after NGO lifts lid on squalid conditions

Fourteen of the 24 migrants who were recently controversially rounded up and detained have been released, the government said today, two days after an NGO lifted the lid on what it claimed were squalid living conditions.

Following the Mali identification mission held in the last days in Malta, a number of migrants were not successfully identified by the same mission as Malian nationals. Since at this stage any prospect for their early return does not remain they cannot be kept in detention, the Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Ten immigrants, were identified as nationals of Mali.

Nine remain in detention in view of the fact that efforts to return them remain ongoing, the ministry said. The move is in line with a joint EU programme.

One migrant has been released by the court but the police will be appealing the judgment. The release of the other 14 migrants is not in any way related to the court judgment.

The move follows a visit by an Integra foundation volunteer who visited the Malians at the Safi detention centre after 37 days in detention and reported back with what he said were terrible conditions.

Maybe after all it is a surgery, as humans are being amputated of their human rights

Jean Paul Borg wrote on Facebook: "A simple act of visiting someone going through a trauma is being made to be a seen as a big privilege. As a visitor I was not allowed to hand over any food. The authorities make the visitor's life very difficult, and is made to be felt unwelcome. It's as if you've barged in during a surgery. Maybe after all it is a surgery, as humans are being amputated of their human rights.

"The conditions these are being kept in are horrible... A small room is being shared by four on two by two bunk beds. The mattress is thin, and the pillows have no vest. Tea was presented to most in half plastic water bottles.

From what I could see access to fresh air is very limited. Christmas day will represent the 41st day of detention. I am not sure it will be a cause for celebration."