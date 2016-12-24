Couples bloom on Christmas Eve – study

A recent survey of 10,000 people shows that 31 per cent of people think that Christmas Eve is the most romantic day of the year to propose, followed by New Year’s Eve, that is preferred by 19 per cent.

These figures chime with the surge in matchmaking businesses experienced in the months leading up to the holiday season. Psychologist and global director of elite matchmaking agency Berkeley International Mairead Molloy explains why Christmas is an important time in the dating calendar.

She says: “There is no escaping the fact that Christmas is one of the most romantic times of the year. When the temperature begins to drop there is nothing better than spending a night in the company of someone you love. You can’t ignore that the festive season is special.

“As well as more people becoming engaged, a Facebook study revealed more new relationships appear between November and March. December 24 sees 28 per cent more new relationships than break-ups whereas December 25 sees an increase to 34 per cent.”

She continues: “What’s fascinating is that all these figures chime with our matchmaking enquiries pre- and post- Christmas. We see member applications rise by 55 per cent in December compared to a typical month. We then see a further rise of 65 per cent in January, which is our busiest time of the year.

“A relationship should be a carefully thought out decision. If you are looking for something long-term, then step away from the dating apps and don’t rush. You should take time to get to know someone. You won’t be able to know someone’s true personality with a seasonal fling. If Christmas is traditional, then why not dating?”