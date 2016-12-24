No peace with swords
At Christmas time, we hear a lot of talk about peace on earth, and about “baby” Jesus, the “Prince of Peace”.
Christians ascribe to him verses in the Hebrew scriptures which supposedly “prophesy” his birth: “For a child will be born to us. His name will be called Wonderful Counsellor... Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6).
In the Christian scriptures, we are told: “He came and preached peace to you who were far off and peace to those who were near” (Ephesians 2:13-18).
Jesus’s own words give the lie to any notion of peace, least of all in the family: “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. A man’s enemies will be members of his own household. Anyone who loves their father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves their son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.” (Matt. 10: 34-37)
There can be no peace with the wielding of “swords” nor with “turning” members of the same family against each other!
