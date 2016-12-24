Advert
Saturday, December 24, 2016, 06:07 by

Sandro Soler, Msida

Lack of information

I have just visited the crib in St Peter’s Square to see the Maltese crib.

Unfortunately, there was no information near the crib identifying the crib as being constructed by a Gozitan, nor that the ‘priest’ is our beloved St Ġorġ Preca.  Perhaps the Maltese authorities can include some information regarding the crib in the Vatican square.

