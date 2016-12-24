Reference is made to the report entitled ‘Local councils get an “F” in accounting from NAO’ (December 5).

In the report, the North Region was mentioned that it had failed to submit its audited statements. The North Region submitted its audited accounts to the NAO and the management letter signed by the auditor is dated August 24, 2016. The report to management was subsequently sent to our office in November 2016.

The initial unaudited accounts were submitted a fortnight late. The final audited accounts were submitted on August 24, 2016 as the auditing firm engaged by the NAO to audit our accounts had not managed to drawn up its report earlier.

The information contained in the NAO report is, hence, incorrect.