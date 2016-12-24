Twanny Bugeja Memorial at Marsa

Organisers of the Twanny Bugeja Equestrian Festival are expecting a bumper crowd at the Marsa Racetrack on Boxing Day.

Edwin Borg, Malta Racing Club chairman, said the Yuletide racing programme has always been one which is much looked forward to by the racing enthusiasts.

“This is a different racing series from those held regularly along the season,” he said.

“It is a feast and a chance to have fun with family and friends. Some will have an opportunity to drive their own horses whereas during the season they might prefer to leave the reins in the hands of more experienced drivers. That makes the day even more interesting.”

This year the equestrian festival will have a greater meaning as it is going to be dedicated to the memory of Twanny Bugeja.

Bugeja was a dedicated horse racing journalist as well as the racetrack’s commentator for several years. He passed away two years ago and at that time he was serving as the club’s general secretary.

The racing programme, financed through the Good Causes Fund, will be a varied one to appeal to everyone with pony, flat and trot races. Apart from monetary prizes each winner is going to be given a trophy.

Among those present for the launching was Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Twanny Bugeja’s widow, Polly Bugeja.

Minister Scicluna paid tribute to Twanny Bugeja and said that it was fitting to commemorate his career through an equestrian festival having been the voice for this sport for all those years thanks to his well researched and passionate horse racing commentaries.

“Twanny Bugeja was a perfectionist in all that he did – his job, track commentator and racing club secretary,” he said.