Sporting briefs

Mendy: Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy has been suspended for five matches by Ligue 1’s disciplinary committee after he was sent off in the 3-1 home defeat to Lyon on Sunday. The 22-year-old, who served the first match of the ban in Monaco’s 2-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, was dismissed in the first half after lashing out at Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Top leap: After securing promotion to the Korean top flight and sealing some huge off-season signings, Gangwon FC hope to make a flying start to their upcoming K League Classic campaign by playing home games at the 2018 Winter Olympics ski jumping venue. Gangwon turned the landing area at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang into a pitch for four matches in the Korean second tier last season and plan to use it as their home ground next year.

Hull deals: Hull City have given a one-year contract extension to Scotland international Robert Snodgrass and five other players. Captain Michael Dawson, forward Abel Hernandez, midfielder Jake Livermore, and defenders Harry McGuire and Andy Robertson have also agreed to extend their deals until the summer of 2018. Snodgrass, the club’s top scorer in the league with five goals so far this season, turned down the club’s offer of a new three-year deal, British media reported this week.

Vorm: Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm has signed a new contract to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2018. The Holland international joined from Swansea in July 2014 and has made 26 appearances for Spurs, where he has been understudy to France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The 33-year-old Vorm, who previously played for Utrecht, has won 15 caps for Holland and was a member of their 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads.

Shelvey: Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has decided not to appeal against his five-match ban after being found guilty of a FA misconduct charge. The 24-year-old continues to deny using racially aggravated language towards an opponent, but after considering the independent regulatory commission’s written reason for its decision earlier this week, has opted not to take the case any further. Shelvey revealed that his decision was based partly on his wish not to cause the Magpies further disruption.