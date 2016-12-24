Malta FA probing alleged use of forged documents

The Malta FA has launched an inquiry into claims that association documents used by clubs to register foreign players and coaches with local authorities may have been tempered with.

The association has received information that, during the application process for the regularisation of foreign players in Malta with the relevant authorities, MFA documents may have been used in an abusive manner in a few isolated cases, the local governing body of football said in a statement.

"This was brought to the MFA's attention by the competent authorities with whom the association maintains regular contact."

In order to verify the veracity of these claims, the MFA Board of Inquiry has immediately been asked to analyse these findings and provide recommendations on the steps to be taken, if necessary.

The MFA said this action is being taken in line with its policy to ensure good governance and accountability at all levels.