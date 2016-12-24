Legia Warsaw tracking Hogg

Polish champions Legia Warsaw are showing strong interest in Hibernians goalkeeper Andrew Hogg.

Sources have told Times of Malta that Legia Warsaw had responded favourably to recommendations about Hogg and the latter’s performances for Malta in the 2018 World Cup Group F qualifiers appear to have further bolstered his prospects of earning a move to Poland.

Hogg only joined Hibernians last summer after quitting AEL Kalloni in February with the Greek club encountering serious financial troubles at the time.

The Malta goalkeeper, who also had a spell with Enosis Neon Paralimni in Cyprus after a long stint with Valletta, signed a five-year deal with Hibernians in June but his contract reportedly contains a clause allowing him to leave if he receives an offer from an overseas club.

It is understood that Legia Warsaw have already held preliminary discussions with Hogg’s representative but no agreement has been reached so far.

The 31-year-old Hogg stole the limelight with a terrific display in Malta’s 2-0 defeat to England in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley on October 8. His showing also drew praise from England goalkeeper Joe Hart who congratulated Hogg “on a magnificent performance” on his Facebook page alongside a picture of Hogg’s shirt.

Legia Warsaw, third in the Polish league, featured in the Champions League group stage this season.

They finished third in Group F, behind Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, and will now continue their continental adventure in the Europa League where they will face Ajax Amsterdam in the last 32 stage.