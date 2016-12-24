Crystal Palace appoint former England manager Allardyce

Sam Allardyce... back in football management at Crystal Palace.

Former England boss Sam Allardyce has signed a 2-1/2 year contract to take over as manager of Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace, the south London club said yesterday.

Palace, who are fourth from bottom in the table, sacked Alan Pardew on Thursday after a dismal run of results.

“We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam’s calibre and experience was available,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement.

Allardyce will take charge of the squad for the league game at fellow Londoners Watford on Monday.

He left his role with England by mutual consent after just one game earlier this year in the wake of a newspaper investigation which featured a video of him offering advice on how to “get around” FA rules on player transfers.

After one win in their last 11 league matches, Palace are seeking more solidity from a specialist in relegation firefighting. Their poor form has left them one place and one point above the drop zone.

At a news conference earlier yesterday, Palace assistant manager Keith Millen said: “Certainly for players, he (Allardyce) is an experienced Premier League manager.

“Palace are getting an experienced manager. I don’t know if Sam has got a point to prove with his career in league football because he has been very successful. The England job is very different.”

Of Pardew, Millen added: “We have exchanged text messages. He is upset, disappointed but proud of what he has done here. Unfortunately, the results have not been good enough.”