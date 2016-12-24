Chelsea expect to consolidate top placing in Premier League

Antonio Conte reacts after another Chelsea victory.

League leaders Chelsea start favourites to keep their six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League standings intact on Boxing Day as they entertain Bourne-mouth at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Antonio Conte told reporters this week that he will hold discussions with the board over potential signings in January as he admitted that he was not sure whether Chelsea would be able to keep adopting a 3-4-3 module.

The Italian’s changes are working wonders as the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend secured a club record 11th straight league win.

However, anyone thinking about crowning Chelsea champions because they are top at this time of the season might want to note that history reveals a very mixed outcome for the Yuletide pacesetters.

Of the 24 teams that were top of the Premier League late December, 12 failed to win the title. Nine of the last 12 succeeded though, including Chelsea on each of the four occasions they were top on Christmas Day.

Chelsea started the campaign with a stutter, including defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal, but they have discovered their form in stunning fashion.

Their pursuit of Axel Witsel as Oscar’s replacement has hit a dead end with the Zenit St Petersburg midfielder reportedly not keen to join the Londoners. It seems that 27-year-old Witsel is more interested on a move to Italian champions Juventus and Antonio Conte’s former team Juventus.

Manchester City, who play Hull City away in Monday’s late kick-off, were overjoyed to beat Arsenal and stay in the title hunt last Sunday.

Pep Guardiola called Arsene Wenger the “commander-in-chief” on the eve of the game but it was the City boss who won the battle of wits off the pitch while his players won the war on it.

Citizens playmaker David Silva dove-tailed beautifully with Kevin De Bruyne to wrestle control of the clash with Arsenal for a 2-1 victory.

Alex Iwobi admitted Arsenal took their foot off the pedal as they collapsed to defeat at the Etihad Stadium. Wenger complained that Arsenal, who play West Brom next, are being punished by referees after they slumped to their second defeat in what he described as “a horrible week”.

After the Merseyside derby drama, Liverpool winning in stoppage time to retain second place, the Reds duel with Stoke at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

New signings

Juergen Klopp is being urged to sign at least two more players in the January transfer window if he is to guide Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Sadio Mane has settled quickly at Liverpool but that should be no surprise. Klopp is a long-time admirer of a player well familiar with his style of play.

One loss in the last five outings gives Tottenham the boost needed for another climb up the table as they play guests to Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium next Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham can still catch Chelsea and win the league after their win over Burnley. Danny Rose scored the winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat the Clarets 2-1 at White Hart Lane.

At Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho expects another win from Manchester United, at home to Sunderland.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was granted an extra 24-hour rest following his scoring exploits as critics reckon that Michael Carrick has been the key to United’s recent resurgence.

On Monday, West Ham cross swords with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Mark Noble insists the confidence is starting to return for West Ham following back-to-back home victories as Swans boss Bob Bradley told reporters he is still focused on improving his team’s fortunes following the side’s 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough last weekend.

Boxing Day fixtures...

Premier League

Arsenal-West Brom

Burnley-Middlesbrough

Chelsea-Bournemouth

Hull City-Man. City - 18:15

Leicester City-Everton

Man. United-Sunderland

Swansea-West Ham

Watford-Crystal Palace - 13:30

December 27

Liverpool vs Stoke City - 18.15

December 28

Southampton vs Tottenham - 20.45

Standings

Chelsea 43; Liverpool 37; Man. City 36; Arsenal 34; Tottenham 33; Man. United 30; Southampton 24; West Brom, Everton 23; Bournemouth, Stoke City, Watford 21; West Ham 19; M’boro 18; Leicester, Burnley 17; Crystal Palace 15; Sunderland 14; Swansea, Hull City 12.

The Championship

Aston Villa-Burton Albion

Barnsley-Blackburn Rovers

Brentford-Cardiff City - 14:00

Huddersfield-N. Forest

Ipswich-Fulham Town

Newcastle-Sheffield Wed. - 20:45

Preston-Leeds United

Reading-Norwich City

Rotherham-Wigan Athletic

Wolves-Bristol City

December 27

Brighton vs QPR - 13.30

Derby Co. vs Birmingham - 16.00

League One

Bolton-Shrewsbury

Bradford-Scunthorpe

Bristol Rovers-Coventry

Fleetwood-Bury

Millwall-Swindon

MK Dons-Charlton Athletic

Oxford-Northampton

Peterborough-Gillingham

Port Vale-Walsall

Rochdale-Chesterfield

Sheffield Utd-Oldham Athletic

Southend-Wimbledon - 14:00

League Two

Cheltenham-Barnet

Crewe-Carlisle United

Grimsby-Accrington

Hartlepool-Blackpool

Leyton Orient-Crawley - 14:00

Luton Town-Colchester

Mansfield-Morecambe

Newport County-Portsmouth

Notts County-Doncaster

Plymouth-Wycombe

Stevenage-Cambridge

Yeovil-Exeter City

Note: Kick-offs 16.00 unless stated