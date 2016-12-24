Company briefs

Air Malta has transported over 8,500 guests in just six months since it started operations between Malta and Palermo.

“We are very satisfied with our new Palermo route. This new twice weekly operation is doing well and we are on track to carry 20,000 passengers in our first year of operation. We have launched some fantastic fares on this route starting from less than €45 one-way including taxes and charge. We are working hard to develop further this route like we did on Catania, Rome and Milan,” said Joseph Galea, Air Malta’s Acting chief executive officer.

To continue supporting the route, Air Malta together with the Malta Tourism Authority recently hosted a group of journalists from Palermo.

The service between Malta and Palermo will operate throughout winter.

Emirates announces daily service via Larnaca

Cyprus is again reachable on daily basis from Malta.

Emirates unveiled plans to re-route its daily service between Dubai and Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, as from February 1, 2017. This means that the current five weekly flights with routing Dubai/Tunis/Malta/Dubai will be changed to Dubai/Larnaca/ Malta/Larnaca/Dubai, the same as the current flight operating every Monday and Wednesday. The Malta route allows travellers to book tickets between Malta and Cyprus.

The daily Dubai-Larnaca-Malta service will be operated by a state-of-the-art Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration.

