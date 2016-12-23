Watch: Dashcam video shows truck barrelling toward Berlin market

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The moments before 12 people were killed.

Dashcam video obtained exclusively by Reuters appears to show a truck smashing into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday.

It was captured inside of a cab... the driver waiting for customers, unaware of the horror about to unfold.

Officials say fingerprints have been found inside the truck, indicating suspect Anis Amri - seen here - was behind the wheel.

Police raids so far have failed to find him.

Amri, who had been identified as a threat and rejected for asylum, is considered armed and dangerous.