Advert
Friday, December 23, 2016, 07:33 by

Reuters

Watch: Dashcam video shows truck barrelling toward Berlin market

The moments before 12 people were killed.

Dashcam video obtained exclusively by Reuters appears to show a truck smashing into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday.

It was captured inside of a cab... the driver waiting for customers, unaware of the horror about to unfold.

Officials say fingerprints have been found inside the truck, indicating suspect Anis Amri - seen here - was behind the wheel.

Police raids so far have failed to find him.

Amri, who had been identified as a threat and rejected for asylum, is considered armed and dangerous.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Berlin terrorist attack: Police hunting...

  2. Berlin attack: Tunisian suspect's...

  3. Populism risks return to "horrors of the...

  4. Temperatures around North Pole leap...

  5. Watch: Dashcam video shows truck...

  6. Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by...

  7. Kremlin says almost all communication...

  8. Moscow doubts Turkey ambassador's killer...

  9. Explosion at Christian group building in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed