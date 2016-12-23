Watch: Dashcam video shows truck barrelling toward Berlin market
The moments before 12 people were killed.
Dashcam video obtained exclusively by Reuters appears to show a truck smashing into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday.
It was captured inside of a cab... the driver waiting for customers, unaware of the horror about to unfold.
Officials say fingerprints have been found inside the truck, indicating suspect Anis Amri - seen here - was behind the wheel.
Police raids so far have failed to find him.
Amri, who had been identified as a threat and rejected for asylum, is considered armed and dangerous.
