Watch: Berlin truck attacker pledged allegiance to Islamic State in video

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Berlin Christmas market attacker pledged his allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and called for Islamic State supporters to take revenge on the "crusaders" bombing Muslims, a video posted on Amaq news agency showed.

"My message to crusaders bombing Muslims daily-if God is willing, I swear to God that we will come to slaughter you, you pigs," 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri said in the video posted online.

Amri is suspected of driving a truck that smashed through a Berlin market on Monday killing 12 people, and security forces across Europe have been trying to track him down.

The truck mowed through a crowd of people and bulldozed wooden huts selling Christmas gifts and snacks beside a famous church in west Berlin.

Militant group Islamic State acknowledged Amri's death and his suspected role in the German attack - for which it has claimed responsibility - through its Amaq news agency.

"The executor of the Berlin attacks carries out another attack on Italian police in Milan and is killed in a shoot-out," it said.

Italian police shot Amri dead, killing him after he pulled a gun on them during a routine check in the early hours of Friday.

A police chief said his men had no idea they might be dealing with Amri when they approached him at around 3 am outside a station in Sesto San Giovanni, a suburb of the northern city of Milan.