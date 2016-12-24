Advert
Friday, December 23, 2016, 20:28

UN demands end to Israel settlement building after US abstains from vote

A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank.

A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank.

After the United States abstained from voting, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements on occupied Palestinian territory, a reversal of US practice to protect Israel from United Nations action.

The resolution was put forward at the 15-member council for a vote by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal a day after Egypt withdrew it under pressure from Israel and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Israel and Trump had called on the United States to veto the measure.

It was adopted with 14 votes in favor, to a round of applause. It is the first resolution the Security Council has adopted on Israel and the Palestinians in nearly eight years.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Berlin market attack suspect killed in...

  2. Watch: Dashcam video shows truck...

  3. Populism risks return to "horrors of the...

  4. Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by...

  5. Watch: Berlin truck attacker pledged...

  6. Trump backer wishes Obama dead and...

  7. Donald Trump demands 'the people' at his...

  8. Australian police arrest seven over...

  9. Italy bails out Monte dei Paschi Bank...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed