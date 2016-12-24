UN demands end to Israel settlement building after US abstains from vote
After the United States abstained from voting, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements on occupied Palestinian territory, a reversal of US practice to protect Israel from United Nations action.
The resolution was put forward at the 15-member council for a vote by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal a day after Egypt withdrew it under pressure from Israel and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Israel and Trump had called on the United States to veto the measure.
It was adopted with 14 votes in favor, to a round of applause. It is the first resolution the Security Council has adopted on Israel and the Palestinians in nearly eight years.
