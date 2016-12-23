Italy bails out Monte dei Paschi Bank after it fails to raise €5 billion
The Italian government is bailing out Monte dei Paschi di Siena after Italy's third-largest bank failed to raise the €5 billion needed to stay afloat.
The government passed the bailout decree early today. Parliament has approved a €20 billion fund to guarantee the stability of Italian banks, with MPS the most vulnerable.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi were suspended today on the Milan stock exchange.
MPS said late yesterday that it had not secured a key anchor investor to pump money in, and that efforts to swap debt for equity had netted only €2.45 billion.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.