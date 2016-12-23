Donald Trump demands 'the people' at his inauguration not A-list celebrities

Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump has said he wants "the people" to attend his presidential inauguration, rather than the celebrities he claimed were clamouring for tickets.

The president-elect said that stars had requested to attend the swearing-in ceremony on January 20, although he did not name any.

He tweeted: "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"

So far there have been few details released about performers at the event, although the Mormon Tabernacle Choir announced that it will sing at the ceremony.

The church revealed on its website that the 360-member volunteer choir will perform at the inaugural, as it did for presidents George HW Bush, George W Bush and Ronald Reagan.

The choir's president Ron Jarrett said the group is "honoured to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president".

Mr Trump had trouble during the Republican primary campaign winning over Mormon voters, who voiced scepticism about his candidacy.

The Beach Boys also confirmed on Thursday that they have been asked to perform at the inauguration. A spokesman said the group, which has a busy January schedule, has not decided yet.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump's inaugural committee announced that America's Got Talent star Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at the ceremony.