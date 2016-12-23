Swieqi FC keep perfect record

Swieqi’s Boicho Marev (right) controls the ball during the Gatorade League win over Mrieħel. Photo: Joe Borg

Swieqi FC made it four wins out of four after coming back from two goals down to beat Mrieħel ESS 6-3 in a goal-rich contest as another round of matches from the Gatorade Futsal League was played at the Corradino Pavillion.

The Swieqi-Mrieħel clash was an entertaining affair which could have gone either way until Nikola Farrugia’s men finally prevailed thanks mainly to an impressive performance in the second half. They excelled with some fine attacking play inspired by their creative player Boicho Marev.

Mrieħel had stunned Swieqi in the opening minutes as the latter’s defensive backline struggled to contain the physical power of striker Wisam El Zaredei.

However, the Swieqi coach will have been delighted at the manner with which his team reacted after finding themselves two goals down.

Farrugia will hope that his players maintain the same qualities as they bid to build a consistent run.

Mrieħel will have felt hard done by the defeat after offering their opponents such a stiff challenge.

Their coach Eslam Khalifa must have been satisfied with the gritty performance of his players and it won’t be long before his team start picking valuable points to boost their chances of finishing the championship in a creditable position.

Marev struck a brace while Christian Wismayer, Redeemer Borg, Dimitar Petev and Fredrick Johansson also put their name on the scoresheet for Swieqi.

El Zaredei scored two for Mrieħel with the other goal coming from Emmanuel Muscat.

Msida also stayed in touch with leaders Swieqi after seeing off Marsascala 10-2.

The south-seasiders tried hard to stay in the match but on the day Msida were stronger.

The Saints had talisman George Frendo in fine form as he netted seven goals while Armando Gjepali, Floren Manea and an own goal rounded up the scoring for Msida.

Marsascala’s consolation goals were scored by Reuben Dega-briele and Franklin Abela.

Qormi maintained their resurgence after beating Sliema 3-0

A brace from George Chircop and a goal by George Falzon gave Qormi their second win of the season at the expense of a Sliema side who had Nikolay Filipov missing.

The initial part of the first half was balanced but Qormi managed to gain the upperhand after taking the lead.

After doubling their advantage, Qormi had to endure a fierce reaction from the Wanderers who never gave up. Keith Borg’s side held firm to keep their opponents at bay.

Standings

Swieqi FC 12; Luxol, Valletta, Msida 9; Ħamrun Tre Angeli, Qormi Futsal, Qrendi 6; University of Malta, Safi San Lorenzo, Sliema, Marsascala Construct Furniture 3; Mrieħel ESS, Żurrieq Wolves, Swieqi U-21, Tarxien JMI 0.