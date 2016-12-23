More national records set

Amy Micallef set a new national best in the 50m breaststroke.

The Aquatic Sports Association (ASA) has confirmed that several national records were set by Maltese swimmers when they competed in Berlin, Canada and Slovenia during the past three weeks.

In the German city, Amy Micallef broke her own national record in the 50 breast when covering the distance in 34.07, the previous mark being 34.24, while Hayley Pawley Neame bettered her 43.24 seconds in the 50 breast group A when stopping the watches on 41.46.

A new national short-course limit in Windsor, Canada, was that of Matthew Galea who swam the 200 metres free in 1:52.98, three-hundredths of a second faster than his own previous record of 1:53.01 set in October.

In Maribor, Slovenia, Timothy Hansford bettered Neil Muscat’s 200 metres breaststroke Group C record of 2:38.58, set in February 2013.

Hansford clocked 2:37.95.

During this meet, Mya Azzopardi, Jeremy Bugeja, Francesca Falzon Young, Andria Friggieri, Hansford and Thomas Wareing all won age-group medals.