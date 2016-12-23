Anastasi and Scicluna prevail in exciting finale

Eden Leisure’s Kate de Cesare (far left) with the protagonists of this year’s Cisk Doubles League.

The fifth Cisk Lager Doubles League came to a thrilling climax earlier this month.

The Quicklets Letting Specialists team of Mauro Anastasi and Justin Scicluna managed to hold on to top spot ahead of Ala Turca duo Dennis Mercieca and Kenneth Arpa.

Anastasi, Scicluna and Arpa also picked up individual awards as did Rankin Camilleri, of the okmalta.com team.

The women awards were shared by multiple Malta champion Sue Abela, from Team Double Trouble, and current national champion Sara Xuereb, who bowled for the Jewelled by Mark team.

It has been another positive season with those attending Eden SuperBowl witnessing some terrific bowling.

Kate de Cesare, the Eden Leisure Group marketing director, commented: “I have been lucky enough to see all the leagues in the past years and the standard of bowling has been excellent.

“It is a tremendous advert for the sport in Malta and I am already excited for next year.”