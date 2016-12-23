Advert
Friday, December 23, 2016, 06:14

Metal becomes an artistic element

Steampunk metal sculptures are the focus of an exhibition currently running at the Cavalieri Art Hotel. Photo: Rafael MielczareSteampunk metal sculptures are the focus of an exhibition currently running at the Cavalieri Art Hotel. Photo: Rafael Mielczare

An exhibition mixing old and new, fusing the usability of modern technology with design, aesthetic and philosophy is currently running in St Julian’s. Maltese artist Joe Genovese is the man behind the works within The Art of Steampunk, incredible metal sculptures encompassing the genre. Working with metal is a difficult craft yet Genovese succeeds in expressing elegance through his steampunk sculptures. He has created a wonderful collection of animals and figurative sculptures that are full of life and emotion.

It can take months and even years to acquire the right parts and case for a particular piece. The process, even before the artist starts to assemble the parts, takes several weeks.

The collection on show includes a steampunk fashion model, a life-size bionic tiger and an impressive griffon.

Titan, an outstanding metal sculpture of a horse, brilliantly captures the anatomy and strength of the animal through a unique approach adopted by the artist who assembled the different parts by welding. One can appreciate the finer details in this sculpture, such as veins and horse markings which bring the sculpture closer to life.

Genovese is an accomplished self-taught Maltese artist born into a family of artists. He has experienced and explored all areas of art and its various forms of expression, encouraged from an early age to follow any creative interests. He has expressed his creativity in various forms of expression such as fibre art, clay, pen and ink, watercolour, acrylics, oils and sculpture.

■ The exhibition is running at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s until January 5.

