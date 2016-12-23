Metal becomes an artistic element
An exhibition mixing old and new, fusing the usability of modern technology with design, aesthetic and philosophy is currently running in St Julian’s. Maltese artist Joe Genovese is the man behind the works within The Art of Steampunk, incredible metal sculptures encompassing the genre. Working with metal is a difficult craft yet Genovese succeeds in expressing elegance through his steampunk sculptures. He has created a wonderful collection of animals and figurative sculptures that are full of life and emotion.
It can take months and even years to acquire the right parts and case for a particular piece. The process, even before the artist starts to assemble the parts, takes several weeks.
The collection on show includes a steampunk fashion model, a life-size bionic tiger and an impressive griffon.
Titan, an outstanding metal sculpture of a horse, brilliantly captures the anatomy and strength of the animal through a unique approach adopted by the artist who assembled the different parts by welding. One can appreciate the finer details in this sculpture, such as veins and horse markings which bring the sculpture closer to life.
Genovese is an accomplished self-taught Maltese artist born into a family of artists. He has experienced and explored all areas of art and its various forms of expression, encouraged from an early age to follow any creative interests. He has expressed his creativity in various forms of expression such as fibre art, clay, pen and ink, watercolour, acrylics, oils and sculpture.
■ The exhibition is running at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s until January 5.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.