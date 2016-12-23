Concert by Malta Police Band

The Malta Police Band performs in concert tomorrow in aid of MCCF. Photos: stephenbusuttil.com

The 22nd edition of the Police Band’s annual Christmas Eve concert is taking place tomorrow in Valletta in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

The band’s musical year comes to an end with this concert which has now become a staple in its calendar. It will be directed by its conductor Senior Superintendent Anthony Cassar and will also see the participation of its Pipe Band together with guest musicians and singers. The concert is being compered by well-known entertainers Valerie Vella and Frank Zammit.

■ The concert is taking place under the tent set up in Castille Square in Valletta tomorrow, at 7pm. Entrance is free, though donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund are appreciated. The event is organised by the Malta Police Force together with Arts Council Malta, under the patronage of the President of Malta.