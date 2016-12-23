Announcements

ABDILLA. On December 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 90 and residing in Żabbar, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Rita and his three children Maria and her husband Laurence, Joseph and his wife Rita, Monica Catherine and her husband Nicholas, his grandchildren Corinne and her husband Vincent, Yasmine, Daniel, John and Adam Isaac, his sister Ġuża, his brother Rokku, in-laws, other relatives and friends and his carer Jhosie. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 24, at 8am for Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family vault at Żurrieq Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

‘I will miss my father, the source of my convictions. I will miss my inspiration’.

BONANNO. On December 22, at St Vincent de Paul Re­sidence, THERESA of Pietà, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Anna, her sisters Inez, wife of Lorenzo Zahra, Mary, Julia and Violet, wife of John Gatt, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Friday, December 23 at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Her daughter Anna would like to thank the staff at Serenity Ward One, St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARABOTT. On December 22, at her residence in Marsa, CARMENA aged 98, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Rose and her husband Joey, Doris, widow of Henry, Louis and his wife Marie, Twanny and his wife Tessie, Melina, widow of Peter, France and his wife Antoinette, Paul and his wife Anna, Raymond and his wife Maggie, Mario and his wife Tania, Joey and his wife Lonia, Anna and her husband Joey, Lawrence and his wife Miriam, and Christine and her husband Joey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be said today, Friday, December 23 at 2.30pm at the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, followed by interment. Lord, grant her eternal rest,

PORTELLI – JOSEPH, aged 95, at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the sacrament of the anointing of the sick; formerly of the Intelligence Corps, of V&F Portelli & Sons and of Sun Life of Canada, a lifelong activist of Malta Catholic Action; he leaves to mourn his loss his children Dun Anton, Maria, Josef, Connie, Marthese and their families, besides his brother Frans, nephews, nieces and many friends. Prayers for his repose will be said at the mortuary at Mater Dei Hospital, today, Friday, December 23 at 1.30pm before leaving for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun at 2pm where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be offered to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Father, gather him in Your loving arms.

SCIBERRAS. On December 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, SONIA, née Sciortino, of Birkirkara, residing at Mosta, aged 51, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joe, her sons Christian and his fiancée Bernice and Glenn and his fiancée Marilyn, her sisters and brother Marthese, Philip, Dorothy and Joanne and their families, her mother-in-law Helen, widow of Karmenu Sciberras, her in-laws Charles, MarieLouise, Sandra, Gertrude and Rudvic, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 23 at 8am for Mosta Rotunda where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or the Malta Community Chest Fund, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOHN. Today the 39th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his son Alan and his wife Patricia, his son Adrian and his wife Sylvana and their children Suzannah and John. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO – THOMAS. In loving memory of a beloved father on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Paul and Lucienne, Veronique and George, Claire and Edward and Marie Louise, and his grandchildren Jan, Nicole and Keith. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – VINCENT. On the 15th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord.

There’s a special kind of feeling

When we think about you, Dad

It’s a pleasure to remember

All the happy times we’ve had

There’s a special kind of caring

That is meant for you alone

There’s a place within our heart

That only you can own.

Frances, Katya, Karen and grandchildren. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – Chevalier VINCENT BUGEJA. In remembrance of a dear friend on his anniversary. Always in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. The Banavage family.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JANE. On the 39th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Joe and Noel, their respective wives Carol and Miriam, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CUSCHIERI – VINCENT. In loving memory of our dear brother on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever in our hearts. His sisters Ninnia, Mariella, Josette and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of FRANCIS, a beloved father, today the 62nd anni­versary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernadette and Marcette.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH FARRUGIA, B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – JOE. In memory of a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Gaby, Gabriella, Monique and John and grandchildren.

PRECA – VIOLET. Cherished, treasured and unfading memories, today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered as most loving and caring to all. Always in our hearts. Fondly remembered by her sons, daughters and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

THOMAS – DAVID GWYNNE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his demise. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. His family.

TORTELL – MARTIN EDWARD, 4.3.1969-23.12.2000. Everlasting and happy memories of a wonderful and beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by his dad, Stephanie, John and Hugh and all his relatives and friends. Rest in peace, dear Marty.

WELLS – JOHN. Treasured memories of our dearest father, today the 29th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always remembered by MaryAnn, George and Sylvia and their families.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for Christmas holidays. Re-open Monday, January 2, 2017.