Watch: Cop gives speeding student necktie lesson

Video: Menomonie Police Department

A Wisconsin police officer who stopped a speeding college student who was late for a presentation ended up tying his tie for him.

WBAY-TV said Menomonie Police Department posted dash-cam video of the November 30 traffic-stop exchange on its Facebook page.

The video shows Officer Martin Folczyk pulling up behind the University of Wisconsin-Stout student in a car park.

The student explained he was speeding because he was late and was trying to find a friend who could tie his tie. Officer Folczyk asked for the tie and made a knot for the student, adjusting it after he put it on.

He sent the student on his way with a warning to slow down.