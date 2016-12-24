Watch: The moment the hijackers surrendered
Suspect holds green flag as he walks down steps
The two hijackers surrendered themselves without any resistance as this exclusive footage shot by Times of Malta shows.
The two Libyan men, one of them carrying the former Libyan green flag, are seen walking down the steps at the end of the four-hour saga before being approached by Armed Forces of Malta soldiers.
The development came after the two hijacked a plane in Libya with 111 passengers and seven crew members on board and diverted it to Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.