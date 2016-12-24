Watch: The moment the hijackers surrendered

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The moment the hijackers surrendered. Video: Steve Zammit Lupi

The two hijackers surrendered themselves without any resistance as this exclusive footage shot by Times of Malta shows.

The two Libyan men, one of them carrying the former Libyan green flag, are seen walking down the steps at the end of the four-hour saga before being approached by Armed Forces of Malta soldiers.

The development came after the two hijacked a plane in Libya with 111 passengers and seven crew members on board and diverted it to Malta.